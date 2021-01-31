WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Results

✖

The 34th annual WWE Royal Rumble takes place Sunday night inside the WWE ThunderDome. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will mark the first time the event has taken with no live fans in attendance. But between a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg, the latest installment in the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns and two Rumble matches where the field of possible winners is seemingly wide-open, the show still promises to have plenty of surprises.

How to Watch Royal Rumble 2021

The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with a one-hour kickoff show beginning an hour earlier on all of WWE's social media platforms. Based on the number of announced matches and the length of pay-per-views during the pandemic era, the show will likely last less than four hours.

This will mark one of the last shows to take place on the WWE Network in the United States, as all of the Network's content will be moved over to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service in March. WWE confirmed to ComicBook earlier this week that the WWE app will no longer be functional once the switch is made.

What : WWE Royal Rumble 2021

: WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Date : Sunday, January 31, 2021

: Sunday, January 31, 2021 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL Live stream: WWE Network App

Royal Rumble 2021: Full Card

Here's the complete lineup for the show, as of now:

WWE Championship : Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing) WWE Women's Tag Team Championships : Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

: Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella Men's Royal Rumble : Randy Orton, Edge (confirmed as the two first entrants), Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, Elias, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, more TBA

: Randy Orton, Edge (confirmed as the two first entrants), Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, Elias, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, more TBA Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya (confirmed for No. 30), more TBA

You can check out the ComicBook staff's full predictions on who will win each match here.

Ronda Rousey's Royal Rumble Status

Though she hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, but clips of her training inside of wrestling rings have been popping up for months. She poked fun at the idea of returning during the Women's Rumble on Twitter earlier this week.

Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021 pic.twitter.com/c4yxcO3fEV — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2021

Possible Spoiler on Surprise Return

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported this week that NXT's Rhea Ripley has been bumped up to the main roster internally. She hasn't appeared on NXT since losing the Last Woman Standing Match to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT's New Year's Evil, and a Rumble win could quickly set up a rematch between her and Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 36.

"Rhea Ripley is on the main roster," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "She was gonna debut a couple of weeks ago and they put it off for a couple of weeks. A couple of weeks is now. Debuting her as a surprise in the Rumble and winning the Rumble, that just makes sense."

Latest Royal Rumble Winner Betting Odds

Sportsbook Bovada has updated its betting odds for the two Rumble matches multiple times over the past month. Here's are the latest odds for who will win both matches:

Men's Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan +125

Keith Lee +400

Big E +750

Brock Lesnar +650

Edge +850

Goldberg +1400

Bray Wyatt +1500

Seth Rollins +1600

Kevin Owens +2500

Drew McIntyre +1400

Roman Reigns +2500

AJ Styles +2000

The Rock +3300

CM Punk +5000

Braun Strowman +2500

Sheamus +2500

John Cena +3300

Randy Orton +3500

Adam Cole +3300

Aleister Black +5000

Karrion Kross +5000

Matt Riddle +5000

Andrade +5000

Finn Balor +6600

Samoa Joe +6600

King Corbin +6600

Lars Sullivan +6600

Johnny Gargano +8000

Bobby Lashley +5000

Tommasso Ciampa +6600

Kofi Kingston +8000

Ricochet +10000

Walter +8000

Buddy Murphy +8000

Rey Mysterio +8000

Mustafa Ali +8000

Velveteen Dream +10000

Tyson Fury +10000

Pete Dunne +10000

Angel Garza +10000

Xavier Woods +15000

John Morrison +50000

Shinsuke Nakamura +1200

Erick Rowan +15000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +20000

Dean Ambrose +15000

Rusev +15000

Elias +25000

Robert Roode +50000

Dolph Ziggler +50000

Humberto Carrillo +50000

Shane McMahon +250000

Vince McMahon +250000

Women's Royal Rumble Odds

Bianca Belair +180

Alexa Bliss +265

Rhea Ripley +350

Ronda Rousey +1600

Bayley +1000

Charlotte Flair +1400

Shayna Baszler +1600

Sasha Banks +2000

Nia Jax +2000

Sonya Deville +1400

Io Shirai +2500

Asuka +3300

Paige +5000

Lana +2500

Carmella +2500

Liv Morgan +3300

Ruby Riot +6600

Kairi Sane +5000

Nikki Cross +5000

Mandy Rose +4000

Naomi +4000

Ember Moon +6600

Natalya +5000

Dana Brooke +4000

Lacey Evans +4000

Toni Storm +6600

Peyton Royce +5000

Tegan Nox +6600

Candice LeRae +6600

Dakota Kai +6600

Kay Lee Ray +8000

Mercedes Martinez +8000