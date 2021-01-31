WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Results
The 34th annual WWE Royal Rumble takes place Sunday night inside the WWE ThunderDome. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will mark the first time the event has taken with no live fans in attendance. But between a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg, the latest installment in the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns and two Rumble matches where the field of possible winners is seemingly wide-open, the show still promises to have plenty of surprises.
Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute results on the Royal Rumble throughout the night!
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates
Follow along with live updates from all the matches below.
How to Watch Royal Rumble 2021
The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with a one-hour kickoff show beginning an hour earlier on all of WWE's social media platforms. Based on the number of announced matches and the length of pay-per-views during the pandemic era, the show will likely last less than four hours.
This will mark one of the last shows to take place on the WWE Network in the United States, as all of the Network's content will be moved over to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service in March. WWE confirmed to ComicBook earlier this week that the WWE app will no longer be functional once the switch is made.
- What: WWE Royal Rumble 2021
- Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
- Live stream: WWE Network App
Royal Rumble 2021: Full Card
Here's the complete lineup for the show, as of now:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
- Men's Royal Rumble: Randy Orton, Edge (confirmed as the two first entrants), Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, Elias, King Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, more TBA
- Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya (confirmed for No. 30), more TBA
You can check out the ComicBook staff's full predictions on who will win each match here.
Ronda Rousey's Royal Rumble Status
Though she hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, but clips of her training inside of wrestling rings have been popping up for months. She poked fun at the idea of returning during the Women's Rumble on Twitter earlier this week.
Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021 pic.twitter.com/c4yxcO3fEV— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2021
Possible Spoiler on Surprise Return
Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported this week that NXT's Rhea Ripley has been bumped up to the main roster internally. She hasn't appeared on NXT since losing the Last Woman Standing Match to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT's New Year's Evil, and a Rumble win could quickly set up a rematch between her and Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 36.
"Rhea Ripley is on the main roster," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "She was gonna debut a couple of weeks ago and they put it off for a couple of weeks. A couple of weeks is now. Debuting her as a surprise in the Rumble and winning the Rumble, that just makes sense."
Latest Royal Rumble Winner Betting Odds
Sportsbook Bovada has updated its betting odds for the two Rumble matches multiple times over the past month. Here's are the latest odds for who will win both matches:
Men's Royal Rumble
Daniel Bryan +125
Keith Lee +400
Big E +750
Brock Lesnar +650
Edge +850
Goldberg +1400
Bray Wyatt +1500
Seth Rollins +1600
Kevin Owens +2500
Drew McIntyre +1400
Roman Reigns +2500
AJ Styles +2000
The Rock +3300
CM Punk +5000
Braun Strowman +2500
Sheamus +2500
John Cena +3300
Randy Orton +3500
Adam Cole +3300
Aleister Black +5000
Karrion Kross +5000
Matt Riddle +5000
Andrade +5000
Finn Balor +6600
Samoa Joe +6600
King Corbin +6600
Lars Sullivan +6600
Johnny Gargano +8000
Bobby Lashley +5000
Tommasso Ciampa +6600
Kofi Kingston +8000
Ricochet +10000
Walter +8000
Buddy Murphy +8000
Rey Mysterio +8000
Mustafa Ali +8000
Velveteen Dream +10000
Tyson Fury +10000
Pete Dunne +10000
Angel Garza +10000
Xavier Woods +15000
John Morrison +50000
Shinsuke Nakamura +1200
Erick Rowan +15000
The Miz +10000
Conor McGregor +20000
Dean Ambrose +15000
Rusev +15000
Elias +25000
Robert Roode +50000
Dolph Ziggler +50000
Humberto Carrillo +50000
Shane McMahon +250000
Vince McMahon +250000
Women's Royal Rumble Odds
Bianca Belair +180
Alexa Bliss +265
Rhea Ripley +350
Ronda Rousey +1600
Bayley +1000
Charlotte Flair +1400
Shayna Baszler +1600
Sasha Banks +2000
Nia Jax +2000
Sonya Deville +1400
Io Shirai +2500
Asuka +3300
Paige +5000
Lana +2500
Carmella +2500
Liv Morgan +3300
Ruby Riot +6600
Kairi Sane +5000
Nikki Cross +5000
Mandy Rose +4000
Naomi +4000
Ember Moon +6600
Natalya +5000
Dana Brooke +4000
Lacey Evans +4000
Toni Storm +6600
Peyton Royce +5000
Tegan Nox +6600
Candice LeRae +66000comments
Dakota Kai +6600
Kay Lee Ray +8000
Mercedes Martinez +8000