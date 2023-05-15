WWE Fans Speculate on Raw and SmackDown's Future Following Upfront Absence
WWE is under new ownership. This past April, it was confirmed that Vince McMahon had sold his sports-entertainment giant to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC. McMahon had been seeking to sell WWE upon his return to the company this past January as WWE's television rights deals with NBCUniversal and FOX are due up within the next year, and he wanted to finalize a sale before moving forward with any broadcast extensions or new contracts. While WWE CEO Nick Khan has expressed a desire to continue WWE's relationships with NBCUniversal and FOX, the company being in new hands makes its televised future all the more unpredictable.
A divorce from current television partners was somewhat teased on Monday, as NBCUniversal and FOX held their upfront presentations without making any mention of the USA Network's Monday Night Raw and NXT or FOX's WWE SmackDown. This has led to fans speculating on what's in store for WWE's broadcast future.
