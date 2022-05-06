FOX Reportedly Wants Exclusivity on WWE SmackDown Superstars

✖

The brand split continues to provide unique rosters for both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, and it seems to be staying that way based on a new report from the Wrestling Observer. During today's Wrestling Observer Live the topic of Superstars crossing over to the other show came up thanks to the Six-Man Tag match on WrestleMania Backlash, and Metltzer said that while Superstars will appear on the other shows occasionally, the networks prefer to have exclusivity on talent, especially FOX.

Meltzer said, "Both networks kind of want unique rosters. You can do some of that back and forth but really Fox, in particular, really wants kind of exclusivity on its guys." So, while Roman will occasionally pop up on Raw and RK-Bro might show up on SmackDown every so often, it seems FOX would like those to be occasional occurrences and keep SmackDown the main place to see stars like Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and more.

At one point in the past the networks were unhappy because they didn't have certain big names on their show, and that seems to have been taken care of with the current iteration of both rosters. During the first WWE draft for FOX, there were several names advertised but none of them were ever sent to SmackDown, even though they were featured in FOX advertisements.

Meltzer said, "Yea, well now all those people – Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are all there now. And Roman Reigns." FOX seems to be happy with its current roster, and it's pretty stacked, so it's easy to see why. We'll have to wait and see what happens when the next WWE Draft comes around, but odds are certain Superstars will not be moving anywhere.

