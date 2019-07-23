WWE’s Fox Sports 1 Studio Show Name Possibly Revealed

If AEW has taught us anything in recent months, it’s that trademark offices can give away a wrestling company’s plans before they get the chance to announce them. That’s potentially the case with WWE‘s latest trademark filing, as Wrestling Inc. reported that the company filed a trademark last week for something called WWE After the Bell.

The trademark was partially defined as, “Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network…” That fits the bill for the Fox Sports 1 studio show that was announced by Triple H back in April before WrestleMania 35.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to have happen for a long time,” Hunter said while appearing on First Things First. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for a studio show for us, because of the sports entertainment aspect of it, it’s an endless show where you’re talking about the athletic component of it, an entertainment [show] where you’re talking about where things are going and the storylines and the characters and all of it.

“This is going to be one of those shows where if you are a WWE fan, across the board, this is the show that will be can’t miss because it’s going talk about everything you love in a way that you can’t get any place else,” he continued.

The show was confirmed tot take place on Tuesday nights starting in October, though it’s unclear whether or not it will premiere before or after WWE’s first broadcast of SmackDown Live on the FOX network on Oct. 4.

Thus far Renee Young and Jerry “The King” Lawler have been rumored as the two potential hosts for the show.

Elsewhere on FS1, Bayley recent made an appearance on the interview show Fair Game where the host, Kristine Leahy, asked about the company’s collective bargaining agreement without realizing the company had no union and was not recognized as employees (both of which have been controversial topics for years.)

“Shocked!! To hear this! Happy to help with the CBA negotiation anytime,” Leahy tweeted after the segment. The video from the interview was quickly pulled down.