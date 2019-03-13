WWE HeroClix First Look Reveals Stone Cold, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and More

HeroClix and WWE will be joining forces later this year, and now we’ve got our first look at some of the new figures, which include current and classic WWE superstars.

The new figures were revealed at GAMA, and during the presentation for the new HeroClix sets Wizkids showed off figures for Stone Cold Steve Austin, Macho Man Randy Savage, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Ronda Rousey. As you can see in the photo below, the sculpts look stellar so far, with Stone Cold, Charlotte Flair, and John Cena sporting their famous ring or entrance poses.

Savage, Balor, and Rousey also look good, though those feature more action-oriented poses, with Savage giving an elbow drop, Balor delivering a Coup de Grace, and Rousey doing a swan dive it appears.

The image also reveals that the first wave should be hitting in late summer of this year, though no specific date is given. We also aren’t sure what changes in gameplay design from other superhero-based sets will be made, but we’re eager to find out. This is also just the first set of figures revealed, and there are plenty of other superstars we can’t wait to see hit the tabletop.

You can check out the official announcement details from the press release below.

“WizKids, the leader in high-quality pre-painted miniatures and established board games, today announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with WWE, with plans to bring the organization’s iconic Superstars to the tabletop with successful gaming platforms HeroClix and Dice Masters as well as branded board games. HeroClix is the #1 selling collectible miniatures game in the world where players will now be able to form their dream team of WWE Superstars to engage their opponents in tabletop combat.

“We’re pleased to introduce this new genre to the WizKids portfolio,” said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. “We’re especially thrilled to bring fan favorite Superstars from the WWE family to the beloved HeroClix and Dice Masters platforms.”

Dice Masters is an award-winning and critically acclaimed dice game. For the first-time ever, players will be able to build a team of their favorite WWE Superstars to roll combos and knock out the opposition. The partnership will bring the likeness of popular WWE Superstars, including John Cena®, The Rock®, Charlotte Flair®, Roman Reigns® and The Undertaker®, in addition to WWE Hall of Famers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Trish Stratus™ to several gaming platforms, including Dice Masters, HeroClix and Boxed Strategy Games. Product will be available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and Europe. The first release is slated to hit shelves in 2019.”

