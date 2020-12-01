Jeff Hardy Comments on Swanton Bomb Spot From This Week's WWE Raw

✖

Jeff Hardy accidentally smacked the back of his head on the steel ring steps as he hit a Swanton Bomb on Elias on this week's Monday Night Raw, leaving the fans at home incredibly concerned. But the 43-year-old put his fans' minds at ease later in the evening, addressing the potential injury while conducting an interview with WWE's social media team.

"Symphony of Destruction, I love first time ever (matches) but I hope that's the last one I ever have because that Swanton was no joke at the end. I went straight up in the air and crashed straight down, but I'm okay though. It looked a lot worse than it actually felt.

Reports of Hardy's status after the move have been positive, as both Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported Hardy was okay following the match. Meltzer said there's still a possibility Hardy suffered a concussion while making contact but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Jeff Hardy is wild man 😭😭😭 hit his head on the stairs pic.twitter.com/gb04N1yakp — . (@FTBBurner11) December 1, 2020

Even though he's been in the business for more than 15 years and has made a career out of high-risk moves, he's shown no signs of slowing down in 2020. Some of his most violent matches from this year include a Bar Fight with Sheamus and a triple threat Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles.

"That [ladder match] was so stressful before it actually started flowing in motion and it looked like after it was over, I mean, I was really proud of it, but in the moment it was really chaotic," Hardy told ComicBook back in October. "That's kind of the beauty behind it as well, because A.J. Styles and Sami are just awesome entertainers, pro wrestlers, storytellers, all that. Just being in the mix with them, was just incredible. But yeah, I think I've got a few more, but I can't put a number on it, it's kind of one of those things, kind of, when the time, when the opportunity arrives, I'm just all for it."

The commentator team hyped Hardy's win over Elias as the "final chapter" of their feud, meaning the two will be moving on to other programs.