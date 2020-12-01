Jeff Hardy Smacks His Head on the Steel Steps While Hitting Swanton Bomb on WWE Raw

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a Symphony of Destruction Match between Jeff Hardy and Elias, and the "Charismatic Enigma" nearly met disaster in the match's closing moments. After accidentally electrocuting himself with an electric guitar, Elias wound up sprawled out on a table outside the ring. Hardy climbed to the top rope and hit his Swanton Bomb on "The Drifter," but the back of his head smacked the steel ring steps as he made contact. Hardy could be seen immediately checking his head to see if it was busted open, even as the referee made the three count.

There was no sign of blood and Hardy was able to leave under his own power, but the spot was scary nonetheless. The match was advertised as the "final chapter" between the pair, meaning their feud is likely over

Damn Jeff Hardy hit his head on the steal steps while doing the Swantom Bomb 😬 #SymphonyOfDestruction #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ak4aJ9uPGH — G.O.W (@GodofWrestling) December 1, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern.

Watching Jeff Hardy hit his neck on the stairs while landing that swanton bomb:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4KdYswwWs6 — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) December 1, 2020

Jeff Hardy’s head looks like it landed on the steps during that Swanton to the outside 😧#RAW pic.twitter.com/QjyjfilxEy — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 1, 2020

Jeff cracking the back of his head against steel stairs and joyously playing the tambourine seconds later is the most Jeff Hardy thing to ever Jeff Hardy. https://t.co/qUVvGJdrow — Just☃️n (@Justin_SofOK) December 1, 2020

YOOOO JEFF HARDY’S HEAD HIT THE STAIRS OMG #WWERaw — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 1, 2020

Stay tuned for any updates on Hardy's health in the coming days.

Hardy spoke with ComicBook back in late October, shortly after he took part in a violent ladder match with Sami Zayn and AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions. At the time, he stated he still had plenty more matches like that left in him.

"That [match] was so stressful before it actually started flowing in motion and it looked like after it was over, I mean, I was really proud of it, but in the moment it was really chaotic," he said. "That's kind of the beauty behind it as well, because A.J. Styles and Sami are just awesome entertainers, pro wrestlers, storytellers, all that. Just being in the mix with them, was just incredible. But yeah, I think I've got a few more, but I can't put a number on it, it's kind of one of those things, kind of, when the time, when the opportunity arrives, I'm just all for it.