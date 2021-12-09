Jeff Hardy’s Wife Provides Update Following His Release

WWE released Jeff Hardy from his contract on Thursday, bringing his third run with the company to a close after nearly five years. There was concern surrounding the former WWE Champion after this past weekend, where footage of him leaving a six-man tag team match through the crowd during a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas started making the rounds. Hardy was sent from WWE’s tour, though neither he nor WWE commented on the situation at the time. Shortly after the news broke, Hardy’s wife Beth took to Twitter to give an update on her husband.

“Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that. Thanks,” she wrote. The statement was similar to what Matt Hardy told fans on his Twitch stream earlier this week — “I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He’s okay. He’s good. I think he’ll be fine. once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, who broke the news of Hardy’s firing, wrote, “I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here’s to hoping things get better for him.”

Having dealt with substance issues throughout his career, Hardy asked WWE to send him to rehab in 2019 after he was arrested twice for alcohol-related incidents while he was recovering from an injury. Upon his return, he began stating in interviews that he felt this run with WWE was his “last chance” with the company.

“When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment,” Hardy told Corey Graves while on After The Bell. “There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,’ but yeah I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it’s just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man,” he continued. “There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I’m never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can’t drink like other people and I’ve surrendered and I’ve just manned up to that, you know and there’s nothing wrong with it.”