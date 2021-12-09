WWE Releases Jeff Hardy

WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his WWE contract, as first reported by Fightful and later confirmed via sources with ComicBook. The former WWE Champion made headlines over the weekend when he took part in a six-man tag team match in Edinburg, Texas, only to leave the match by exiting through the crowd. Reports of Hardy being sent from WWE’s tour quickly began to spread as he was replaced on the card for WWE’s Corpus Christi event on Sunday night. He was described as having a “rough night,” and his brother, Matt Hardy, offered an update on Monday via his Twitch stream.

“I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He’s okay. He’s good. I think he’ll be fine. once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy,” Matt said.

Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 9, 2021

Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp later added via Twitter, “I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here’s to hoping things get better for him.” Jeff has yet to comment on being let go by the company.

Hardy’s issues with substance abuse throughout his career are well-documented. He returned to the WWE alongside Matt in 2017, but while recovering from an injury in 2019 he wound up getting arrested twice for alcohol-related offenses and wound up asking the WWE to send him to rehab. Upon his return to television, he told Corey Graves on After The Bell he felt his current WWE run was his “last chance.”

“When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment,” Hardy told Graves at the time. “There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,’ but yeah I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it’s just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man,” he continued. “There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I’m never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can’t drink like other people and I’ve surrendered and I’ve just manned up to that, you know and there’s nothing wrong with it.”