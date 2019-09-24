Watch: Kane Tears up While Recalling Emotional Story for WWE Untold

The latest episode of WWE Untold featured the story of Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) making his WWF debut at the Badd Blood pay-per-view in 1997 during a Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. The match, along with Kane ripping off the cell door to attack his brother The Undertaker, turned out to be one of the most iconic moments of The Attitude Era. But while recalling another moment from his career, Jacobs couldn’t help but break down in tears.

Jacobs, who is currently the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, retold the story of a woman coming up to him with a photo Kane took with his son.

Hear the emotional story that brings tears to @KaneWWE’s eyes in this exclusive clip from #WWEUntold: That’s Gotta Be Kane, streaming now on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/s6sQbLnI0E — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2019

“A few years ago I was going to a concert in Knoxville,” he said. “I was out in the concession area getting a soda for my wife and me and this lady comes running up to me with her daughter. She wanted to show me a picture on her phone, and it was a picture of me and her son. And I made a visit to [a] children’s hospital recently and that was the picture. She told me that was the last picture that she had ever taken with her son.

“And it was with me. So, you know, she wanted to thank me for doing that,” he continued. “…The greatest blessing my career gave me wasn’t the fame or the money or all that stuff. It was the fact that you have the ability, if you use it, to at least in some little way bring joy to people and touch them emotionally. And that’s incredibly powerful.”

With Raw in Knoxville last week, Kane made a few surprise appearances throughout the show. Early in the night he won the WWE 24/7 Championship by pinning R-Truth at Neyland Stadium at the University of Tennessee. He then popped up at the end of his show in his Demon Kane persona and chased off The O.C., only to get attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Kane made his pro wrestling debut in 1992 and joined the WWF in 1995. He stopped wrestling for the company full-time in 2016 and has been a world champion for the company three times.