Former WWE Champion Injured Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston suffered a leg injury on this week's Friday Night SmackDown while taking part in a brawl among the potential contenders for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. It's already been announced that the Blue Brand's next episode will feature a five-way bout for a shot at "The Ring General's" title at WrestleMania 39 and Kingston was initially announced in the lineup alongside Drew McIntyre, Sheamus (who are both rumored to be booked at WrestleMania against Gunther via a triple threat), Karrion Kross and LA Knight. Unfortunately, reports of Kingston's injury popped up shortly after the episode ended, throwing his WrestleMania status into question.

"If he has surgery, which from what I understand they're hopeful of avoiding. If he has surgery, obviously, it's going to be a while. If he doesn't have surgery it will be less time," Dave Meltzer recently said on Wrestling Observer Radio. Kingston took to social media on Sunday with a photo of his right leg wrapped in bandages with Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" playing in the background.

Bryan Danielson on Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with The Ringer and discussed Kingston's WWE Championship reign in 2019. Danielson's story with Kingston over the title leading up to WrestleMania 35 wound up being the show's highlight, and while Kingston would hold the title for over six months he'd drop it in less than 10 seconds to Brock Lesnar before being shunted back down the card.

"To me, the whole thing was magic," Danielson said. "And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff.

"What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did," he added.