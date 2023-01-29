WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Kofi Kingston's Attempt to Avoid Elimination Results in Scary Fall

Kofi Kingston failed to escape elimination in epic faction for the second Royal Rumble in a row on Saturday night. After years of pulling off incredible stunts in order to avoid elimination in Rumble matches, Kingston fell short last year when his feet hit the floor before he could grab onto the ringside barricade. This year he tried to avenge himself by landing on one of the commentary chairs outside the ring, only to land hard and be declared eliminated.

The spot looked particularly painful as the chair spin when Kingston landed and caused the former WWE Champion's head to hit the commentary table. It has since been reported that the spot was a mistake, but there's no word yet on if Kingston suffered an injury.

fuck i think kofi caught the corner of the table, hopefully he’s alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mb0lI5tLrA — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) January 29, 2023

This story is developing...