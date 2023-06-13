Former WWE Champion Gives Injury Update

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been on the shelf with an ankle injury since March. On top of posting a few photos of his foot in a cast, he gave an update on his recovery during a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast. With both Kingston and Big E out with injuries, Xavier Woods has been competing as a singles wrestler on Raw but hasn't competed in nearly a month.

"I'm actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle," Kingston said (h/t Post Wrestling). "I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix some ligaments after the massive, Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went west and my ankle was completely sprained but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligament and now, I'm on the mend, you know? Somewhere in between a robot and a zombie. Somewhere in between. I'm working my way back into the fold so, it's all good, life is grand.

"I'm doing really well. I actually had this same surgery on the same ankle about six years ago to have bone chips removed so I feel like this time around, I kind of know what to expect and I've been kind of ahead of schedule for the most part and I'm really able to do a lot of normal people things and live normal life," he continued. "So now it's just a matter of trying to go to the next level and do WWE superstar things, you know what I mean? In-ring, things like that. So I've been in Orlando for the past week just kind of seeing where I'm at and things are looking pretty good so hopefully sooner than later, you'll see me in the ring, but you are gonna see me hosting the [USFL's Michigan] Panthers."

