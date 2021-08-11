✖

Former WWF and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to the hospital this week due to multiple medical issues. The situation, as described by Knobb's friend Fred Jung, was explained on the GoFundMe page set up to help Knobbs with medical expenses. Jung wrote, "Just yesterday, Brian was rushed by ambulance to the emergency ward where he is going through a battery of tests to determine the severity of his major stomach issues. His doctors have expressed extreme concern and told Brian that he will probably remain in the hospital for at least the next couple of months. Coupled with his stomach issues, Brian's good knee has finally given out and requires a surgery if he hopes to walk again. Brian is a proud man who has tirelessly worked his entire life to be self-sufficient.

"Like all of us, he has struggled through the pandemic, and just recently attempted new work travel, but the extreme pain forced him to stop," he continued. "Compounding his failing physical health, Brian has lost many of his closest friends in the business to health issues of their own, which has seriously dampened his mental outlook. Losing his ability to hit the road and make a living, and having Limited insurance to cover his mounting medical and household bills, Brian is humbly reaching out for help with a GoFundMe campaign. He's not looking for a hand out, but rather asking for a hand up to help him heal. For our good friend in need, we ask Brian's family, friends, and fans to please pitch in any contribution they can to help him through this fight for his life. With deep appreciation, Brian thanks everyone for all their support and encouragement through the years, and for any donation they can possibly make to help him overcome this challenging new chapter in his life. Please note that all donations go directly to Brian."

This story is developing...