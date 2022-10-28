WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of Chucky Role

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan finally had the chance to be a part of the Chucky universe in the latest episode of Chucky season 2, and now she's sharing some new behind-the-scenes footage from her appearance on the show. The video, which can be found below, shows Morgan getting to hug the Chucky puppet and working with puppeteer Tony Gardner on the set. We also see them going through Morgan's death scene and how it will play out, and then we see the team doing a prosthetic fitting for the stabbing scene. Morgan then starts going through her scene with Creator and Executive Producer Don Mancini before putting on the prosthetic and starting the scene.

It's always interesting to see how these scenes play out with the puppeteers in green suits and the work that goes into the prosthetics, and later in the video, you can also see how the fake blood is worked in and how they navigate Chucky throughout the sequence. You can watch the full video in the post below.

Morgan talked about the experience in a new interview with USA Insider. "I feel like I turned into a horror buff as I got older, but I've been a fan of the 'Child's Play' franchise my entire life. I've seen every movie and Season 1 of 'Chucky' was something that I just loved. My fandom for 'Chucky' runs very, very deep – I have like, three Chucky dolls in my home," Morgan said.

"So I watched Season 1, and I was so excited for it – I loved it so much, loved the writing. Just seeing Chucky in modern-day society doing the same Chucky things he did when I was growing up," Morgan said. "So I just went to WWE and I was like, 'Do you think there's any opportunity for me in any capacity? Because I'd love to be involved in any way, shape, or form.' And so they reached out, and I was actually put in touch with Don Mancini, the show's creator – he's been so gracious to me. We jumped on a Zoom and he was able to write me into the script. It's been almost a pipe dream come true. It started with an ask that turned into something unbelievable."

Morgan was long wanted to be a part of the series, and on a scale of 1 to 10, it went far beyond the 10-point scale. "It was like, 100. I'm not just saying that, it genuinely was. They treated me like family, you know? They made me so comfortable," Morgan said. "It felt very familiar, being in that setting; it's like I was at work in WWE. I didn't realize how much WWE prepares you for something like this – the cameras, the backstages – when I was filming 'Chucky' it felt like I was filming backstage for WWE, it felt so similar, which was very comforting."

Chucky airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY every Wednesday at 9 PM EST, and Morgan can be seen on Fridays during SmackDown on FOX at 8 PM EST.