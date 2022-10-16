WWE's Liv Morgan Living Out a Dream With New Chucky Role

WWE's Liv Morgan has been teasing a dream-come-true role recently, and now that role has finally been revealed. Morgan is a huge fan of the Chucky franchise and has said in the past she would love to be a part of the new season of SYFY and USA Network's Chucky series. Now that's actually happening, as the show revealed a new video that featured Morgan talking about the show and Chucky welcoming her to the role. The episode will be titled Death on Denial and will air on October 26th, so fans don't have long until Morgan makes her Chucky series debut. You can find the video in the post below.

In a new interview with USA Insider, Morgan talked about loving the franchise when she was younger and how it's stayed a favorite throughout all of its iterations. "I feel like I turned into a horror buff as I got older, but I've been a fan of the 'Child's Play' franchise my entire life. I've seen every movie and Season 1 of 'Chucky' was something that I just loved. My fandom for 'Chucky' runs very, very deep – I have like, three Chucky dolls in my home," Morgan said.

i GUESS there's room for one more superstar on my show. see u oct 26 @YaOnlyLivvOnce #chucky pic.twitter.com/SIITfTFnsD — Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) October 14, 2022

"So I watched Season 1, and I was so excited for it – I loved it so much, loved the writing. Just seeing Chucky in modern-day society doing the same Chucky things he did when I was growing up," Morgan said. "So I just went to WWE and I was like, 'Do you think there's any opportunity for me in any capacity? Because I'd love to be involved in any way, shape, or form.' And so they reached out, and I was actually put in touch with Don Mancini, the show's creator – he's been so gracious to me. We jumped on a Zoom and he was able to write me into the script. It's been almost a pipe dream come true. It started with an ask that turned into something unbelievable."

As for the experience itself, it seems to have lived up to expectations and soars past the 1 to 10 scale. "It was like, 100. I'm not just saying that, it genuinely was. They treated me like family, you know? They made me so comfortable," Morgan said. "It felt very familiar, being in that setting; it's like I was at work in WWE. I didn't realize how much WWE prepares you for something like this – the cameras, the backstages – when I was filming 'Chucky' it felt like I was filming backstage for WWE, it felt so similar, which was very comforting.""

Morgan mentioned wanting to be a part of the Chucky series during a previous interview with ComicBook.com right before the Royal Rumble, and also talked about taking on acting classes and being part of another of her favorite shows, Euphoria. With Chucky checked off the list (as well as becoming a Champion), it would seem like Euphoria is the next dream role in her sights.

"Yeah. I just want to continue to achieve my best. Obviously I want to win the Rumble. I want to go to WrestleMania. I want to be Champion, and I want to cut amazing promos. I want my in-ring work to improve. Today is my first acting class. Right after I'm done here. So I'm excited about that, which I feel like will up my game in every aspect. I would love to maybe earn a role on a film or a TV show this year. I would love ShopLiveMore to stay busy too. I would die if I got on Euphoria. I'm also positioning to be on Chucky Season Two. I would be happy to just, I'm going to be happy with any role anyway. It's all a learning experience, but I would love to do something that I truly enjoy. I feel like it would make it easier and more fun for me."

Chucky airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY every Wednesday at 9 PM EST, and Morgan's episode will air on October 26th.

What do you want to see Morgan in next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!