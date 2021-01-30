WWE's Mia Yim Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test
WWE's Mia Yim (Reckoning of Retribution) has revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. The WWE Raw star was a likely entrant in this Sunday's Royal Rumble match, but that is obviously no longer a possibility. A rumor started circulating on social media this morning that Yim had tested positive and she shot down the rumor. However, Yim took a test this afternoon which came back positive.
Yim announced the rest result on social media, writing:
“This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid,” Yim wrote. “For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”
January 30, 2021
ComicBook.com wishes Yim a speedy recovery and good health.
The updated card for the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Including: Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Edge, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Sheamus, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Braun Strowman, and 12 more men to be revealed.
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Including: Nia Jax, Bayley, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, and 18 more women to be revealed.