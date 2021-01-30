WWE's Mia Yim Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test

✖

WWE's Mia Yim (Reckoning of Retribution) has revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. The WWE Raw star was a likely entrant in this Sunday's Royal Rumble match, but that is obviously no longer a possibility. A rumor started circulating on social media this morning that Yim had tested positive and she shot down the rumor. However, Yim took a test this afternoon which came back positive.

Yim announced the rest result on social media, writing:

“This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid,” Yim wrote. “For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

ComicBook.com wishes Yim a speedy recovery and good health.

