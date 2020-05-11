WWE Fans Want Sasha to Turn on Bayley Already
WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is much different than it has ever been in the past, but while the actual fight for the briefcase has changed much of the rest of the program has not. WWE Women's SmackDown Champion Bayley took on challenger Tamina in a title match as part of the lead in to the big fight for the briefcase in WWE's corporate headquarters, and thanks to help from her friend Sasha Banks Bayley was able to retain her title against the worthy challenger. But fans are running out of patience.
During the match, fans took to Twitter with the hopes that Sasha Banks would finally turn on her "friend" Bayley and cost her the title somehow. WWE seems to have been hinting at this for the last few weeks of their work together, but fans are ready for Sasha to turn on Bayley as soon as possible and claim the title for herself.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Sasha and Bayley's partnership so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Is it time to finally pull the trigger on this feud?
How Long Will it Be?
Another Bayley win without a Sasha Banks turn. How long before Banks turns on Bayley? #MITB pic.twitter.com/hBcLc7LTcr— Justin Valentine (@JV_Sports_Talk) May 11, 2020
Sasha's Getting a Face Turn?
Sasha bank gonna face turn and take the title off Bayley also Lynch needs to drop the title now it’s the right time but imagine she’s made to drop it to Nia 😂😂— mark. (@markjamess13) May 11, 2020
"Still Pissed"
Bayley wins so I’m at 3-1 in my picks so far. Still pissed Sasha didn’t turn yet. #MITB— Anj 💙 (@SheAintMe93) May 11, 2020
"She'd Be Nothing Without Sasha!"
No she didn’t she’d be nothing without sasha! Can’t wait for sasha to turn on her and snatch that title! Sasha 4 champ 🥰 https://t.co/urCXg7N1V1— 🏴🦊 Robert Cruickshank © (@RobCruick89) May 11, 2020
HOW MANY DAYS
DAY 251 AS IM WAITING FOR SASHA TO TURN ON BAYLEY #MITB— . (@IMTHEBOSSLEGIT) May 10, 2020
Pull That Trigger Already
Predictable ending to the match, Bayley needs better opponents though. Pull the trigger on the Sasha Face turn already #MITB— Mike C (@RSMike89) May 10, 2020
But Seriously
sasha didn’t turn on bayley i hate it here 😔😔 #MITB— talia (@grndslamrollins) May 10, 2020
Maybe They're Just Reeeeeally Good Friends?
I'm always anticipating Sasha Banks to turn on Bayley after every match, but it never happens. I'm starting to think she's a good friend after all. #MITB— Antisocial RJ (@Great2bking_) May 10, 2020
