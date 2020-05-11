WWE Fans Want Sasha to Turn on Bayley Already

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is much different than it has ever been in the past, but while the actual fight for the briefcase has changed much of the rest of the program has not. WWE Women's SmackDown Champion Bayley took on challenger Tamina in a title match as part of the lead in to the big fight for the briefcase in WWE's corporate headquarters, and thanks to help from her friend Sasha Banks Bayley was able to retain her title against the worthy challenger. But fans are running out of patience.

During the match, fans took to Twitter with the hopes that Sasha Banks would finally turn on her "friend" Bayley and cost her the title somehow. WWE seems to have been hinting at this for the last few weeks of their work together, but fans are ready for Sasha to turn on Bayley as soon as possible and claim the title for herself.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Sasha and Bayley's partnership so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Is it time to finally pull the trigger on this feud?