WWE Money In The Bank: Seven Crazy Moments We Want From the Ladder Match at WWE Headquarters

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be highlighted by WWE's latest cinematic match, where 12 male and female wrestlers will have to battle their way through WWE headquarters and up to the roof, where the two briefcases will be suspended above a wrestling ring. Between the match's unique environment and what past cinematic matches like the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches have offered, fans are expecting this match to get pretty crazy. But there are quite a few spots fans are hoping to see, and given the talent involved there's a good chance they will deliver. Check out the seven crazy moments WWE fans want to see in tonight's Money in the Bank ladder match! Money in the Bank streams on WWE Network tonight, May 10th, at 7 ET/4 PT. Hit the next slide to check out what we want to see in the big Money in the Bank matches and let me know what you want to see on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Keyboard To The Face Yes, it is straight out of Wanted, but that doesn't mean it will be any less cool. At some point, the group is undoubtedly going to go through some ordinary offices in WWE HQ. That means there will be plenty of ordinary office objects lying around, and that will include plenty of keyboards. So, who wants to see Daniel Bryan or Aleister Black smack Baron Corbin or AJ Styles across the face with a keyboard? Everyone, that's who, and while it won't include a tooth flying, it will still be ridiculously entertaining.

The Sledgehammer (Photo: WWE.com) At some point, the crew is bound to make it into the executive offices, which means there is a possibility of seeing Triple H's office digs. If they do make it in there, we imagine some of his finer collectibles might be moved out to keep them safe, but you just know that his trademark sledgehammer will still be lying around, and that could do some serious damage in the wrong hands.

A Facial Photocopy Sticking with the office theme, every office will have a photocopier, and that is just full of possibilities, especially for a few particular superstars. We imagine Otis, Baron Corbin, Asuka, or Carmella could have a field day with this, sticking someone's poor face in the machine and generating a few hundred copies as a souvenir. It's basic, yes, but you know you want to see it.

Vince McMahon (Photo: WWE) In this case, it's not a place or an object but a person we want to see. Vince McMahon typically watches these matches from the control room backstage, and we imagine that will be the case here once again. That said, the superstars should totally crash the room and run into the head honcho himself, and we'd love to see him played for comedy here, getting ambushed or knocked over thanks to the horde of superstars crashing the room.

The Kitchen So, every office building has a kitchen or a cafeteria, and we imagine the one in WWE headquarters is pretty nice. It won't be though after this match, and you've got to have at least one sequence involving the kitchen and the fridge or freezer. We're not sure if the WWE cafeteria has a large freezer, but if it does someone needs to get stuck in there for sure. You could also have someone trying to put another superstar in the fridge or freezer or use whatever is in there for some impromptu weapons, which likely means someone is going to have a pie, ketchup, or hot sauce thrown on them. You could just have this be a fun non-combat segment too, with someone taking a break as they pass by and grabbing something to eat. It's juvenile either way, but frankly we don't care, because it's still fun.

Training Room So it seems every match that goes through an arena or the performance center involves a fight in a training room, but they are typically very straightforward affairs, with people tossing dumbells at each other or just using the equipment to hit someone in the face with. For this one, we need a bit more creativity. Maybe someone knocks someone else to the ground, but instead of just punching them some more they get several heavy weights and put them on top of them, pulling a Thor's hammer style move that keeps them from getting up. They could also use some exercise balls lying around to bumrush some people or pick up some boxing gloves lying around to pummel someone and leave them stunned. Honestly, the crazier the better.