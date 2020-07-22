Report: WWE Possibly Bringing Back Classic Attitude Era Faction

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw saw WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons pop up backstage to interact with The Hurt Business' MVP and Bobby Lashley. At the time it seemed like a random cameo, but according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer it could be pointing towards something much bigger. Meltzer reported this week that WWE was considering reviving the classic Nation of Domination stable from the Attitude Era, of which Simmons (as Faarooq) was a member. Meltzer said a much bigger version of the angle was scrapped from Raw's original script, but it's still possible that WWE will move forward with the idea in the near future.

"I don't know if it was dropped [but] originally it was going to be on the show for a revamping of the Nation of Domination and Ron Simmons was going to be part of that angle but they dropped that angle for this show," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "They may be building to it later [or] they may have dropped it completely. But they had brought him in for that angle so therefore, that's why he was on television."

Monday's Raw saw Shelton Benjamin win the 24/7 Championship and join The Hurt Business faction. The trio then lost a six-man tag match against Ricochet, Cedric Alexander and a returning Mustafa Ali.

In a recent interview with Sporting News, Apollo Crews talked about the idea of bringing back the Nation. The group originally ran as a heel faction from 1996-98, and its members included Faarooq, The Rock, D'Lo Brown, Mark Henry, Savio Vega, The Godfather and Owen Hart. The group is best known for feuding with D-Generation X and elevating Rock to main event status.

"I feel like everyone would love to see something like that today," Crews said. "I would have to be a part of it. I wouldn't want to be on the outside looking in at that faction. I saw everyone talking about it and it would be dope. That's what so many people want to see. Not only myself, but I know a few guys backstage would want to be in it. Thinking about those possibilities is really cool. But it would have to be a babyface stable today.

"I'd definitely have to put me in there," he continued, listing possible members. "You've gotta have MVP and Bobby Lashley. I'm going to have some extra group members with Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. That's a solid group right there."

