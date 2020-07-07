Photo: MVP Unveils New WWE United States Championship Design, Claims He's the New Champion

MVP and Bobby Lashley appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw and gloated over Apollo Crews being "injured" following their attack on him last week. It was announced that Porter would get a championship match against Crews at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on July 19, but since he had already pinned Crews he declared himself the new US Champion already. He unveiled the brand new title's design, which looks noticeably different to what WWE has been using since the title was brought over from WCW in 2003.

Check out the design below and let us know what you think in the comments!

Here's a close look at the design:

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.