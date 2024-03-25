WWE Next Gen: John Cena, Triple H and More Coach Future Prospects in Premiere Trailer

WWE continues to mold the next generation of superstars. For the past two years, WWE has refined its focus on populating its developmental system with collegiate athletes rather than talent from across the independent wrestling scene. Rather than take already-established wrestlers and shift them towards the WWE style, WWE now prioritizes taking athletically-ready prospects and molding them into WWE superstars from the ground up. This has been achieved with former world champions like Big E and Bianca Belair and actively shows its results with up-and-coming stars like Bron Breakker and Oba Femi. While fans have read about this process throughout the years, WWE is now giving its audience a chance to watch it unfold.

WWE: Next Gen Premieres Trailer

The superstars of tomorrow are being chronicled in a docuseries.

WWE has premiered the trailer for WWE: Next Gen, an eight-episode documentary set to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel. The trailer opens with John Cena, who also executive produces WWE: Next Gen, talking to a group of prospects inside SoFi Stadium before WWE WrestleMania 39 kicks off.

"I urge you to all figure out why you are doing this," Cena says. "It is not easy. You are all chosen because you are enough. You got to know that you made it."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque goes on to set the stage, declaring to the crowd of athletes that among them is "the next Roman Reigns, the next Charlotte Flair." Various prospective WWE superstars share snippets of their stories as training montages commence. Former athlete-turned-WWE superstar success stories Bianca Belair and Big E make cameos to address the group of prospects while WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair hits his signature "Wooooo!" catchphrase to an energetic crowd.

"From Executive Producer John Cena, this 8-part documentary chronicles the lives of athletes vying to get a contract and become Superstars in the largest sports entertainment company in the world: the WWE," Roku shared in a press release. "From tryouts in Los Angeles to training at WWE's elite WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, they'll get coaching and insights from some of WWE's biggest Superstars. The road to the ring will challenge them, but the biggest tests they'll face will be ones they create on their own."

WWE: Next Gen premieres on The Roku Channel on Monday, April 1st.