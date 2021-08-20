WWE President Nick Khan Reveals Reason Why SummerSlam is on Saturday

✖

It's SummerSlam weekend, and the event is easily one of the biggest for WWE throughout the year. That said, normally pay-per-view events for WWE take place on a Sunday, but SummerSlam will instead take place on a Saturday, with NXT TakeOver 36 occupying the Sunday slot. It's a change of routine for WWE and for fans, as aside from the two-night events like WrestleMania Sundays are always pay-per-view days. During an interview with Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan was asked about the move and explained what led to choosing Saturday for SummerSlam's stay in Vegas (via Fightful).

"Peacock allows us to test a few things, in terms of dates. SummerSlam, that's on Saturday. Traditionally, we've gone on Sunday with pay-per-views. We believe, on the sports calendar, there are certain days where there should be sports and there aren't sports. We believe Saturday is one of those. Traditionally, we had not done that well in terms of box office in Las Vegas. If you speak of the Sunday connotation. No one has ever said, 'Let's go to Vegas and go crazy on a Sunday.' (Vegas) is a Friday and Saturday night town. We thought Saturday would work for us in Vegas and the ticket sales are reflective of that. We have a big audience and a big gate," Khan said.

It appears the sales are good and the audience is showing up for the Saturday bow, and Khan's statements make sense when considering the Las Vega crowd. It remains to be seen if this will also change for upcoming events depending on where they are located.

Speaking of SummerSlam, here's the current full card for this weekend's big event:

Roman Reigns (C) vs John Cena (Universal Championship)

Bobby Lashley (C) vs Goldberg (WWE Championship)

Bianca Belair (C) vs Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Mysterios (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

AJ Styles and Omos (C) vs Randy Orton and Riddle (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Sheamus (C) vs Damian Priest (United States Championship)

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie

Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

SummerSlam kicks off Saturday at 8 PM EST (7 PM EST for the Kickoff Show) on Peacock.

Do you like pay-per-views on Saturday instead of Sunday? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!