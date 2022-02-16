WWE NXT’s Bron Breakker Retains at Vengeance Day Despite Raw Star’s Interference

Tonight’s main event of WWE NXT Vengeance Day was a match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar, and they immediately locked up. Breakker won the power battle ate first, tossing Escobar around into both corners, which threw Escobar off a bit. Escobar kept him in the center of the ring but Breakker countered a hold and had Escobar on his heels until he hit a huge dropkick that knocked Breakker down and might’ve broken his nose. Breakker was up fast though, and then he lifted Escobar up for a while before slamming him down on his back. Breakker then started flying across the ring, hitting the ropes and hitting a huge clothesline on Escobar that sent him reeling to the corner.

Escobar had some help from Legado del Fantasma, which gave him the opening he needed to dive like a missile into Breakker and knock him down. Then Escobar slammed Breakker into the steel steps before rolling him into the ring. He went for the pin but Breakker kicked out. Escobar would continue to wear Breakker down with holds and punches and then Escobar floored him again with a monster kick to the face. Escobar set him up in the corner and landed flying knees to the side of his head and went for a pin, but Breakker kicked out.

Escobar then propped up Breakker on the steel steps and started slamming his head into the attached metal to the post. Then he hit elbows on Breakker’s back and neck, and then locked him down as he tried to stretch his arm, bend his fingers, and put pressure on his back and shoulders.

Breakker then came back life a force of nature, hitting punches, shoulder tackles, and following them up with a slam to the mat. Then Breakker started taking down Legado del Fantasma one by one, but when he turned around Dolph Ziggler was in the ring and superkicked him out of orbit. Escobar rushed in and pinned Breakker but he kicked out, and then when Ziggler lost his mind Tommaso Ciampa rushed in to take Ziggler out and they fought all the way to the back.

Escobar connected on a DDT and then went up top for a splash but Breakker dodged it. Escobar tried to lift him but Breakker hit a monster spear and then lifted him up and slammed him down, and that was enough for the win, giving Breakker a successful title defense.

As for Ziggler and Ciampa, they will face each other next week on NXT, but I’d expect something else to happen on Raw before their matchup.

