WWE NXT Reveals Second Women's Title at Stand & Deliver

The Women's Division of WWE NXT has long been one of the strongest in all of wrestling, and that continues to be the case as we move into NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately one of the problems surrounding that division has been a lack of Championships to compete for, as with the previous removal of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, there is only the main NXT Women's Championship. That's not the case any longer, however, as NXT General Manager Ava Raine revealed a new Title for the Women's Division, which will be the NXT Women's North American Championship. You can get your first look at the new Championship below.

It's not known when the first Women's North American Champion will be crowned, but it does seem like it will be soon. This is something many fans have wanted, but it's also something other Superstars have wanted to see, and now it's finally a reality. In a previous interview with Tiffany Stratton, she talked about getting a second Women's Title and how it would be great to have another prize to shoot for within the Division.

"I think that would be awesome. I feel like we have so many women in NXT, and so many awesome great women, and I feel like it's hard when we're all going for the same thing, Stratton said. "I feel like there can only be so many people going for the NXT Women's Championship. I think another Title would be amazing."

During a previous interview with Shawn Michaels, ComicBook asked about the possibility of adding a second Women's Title. At the time the brand had just moved a lot of people to the main roster in the WWE Draft, and Michaels wasn't sure if it was the right time. Obviously that's changed now.

"So look, every now and then those thoughts drift into your head, but I'll say this. I think that as proud as I am of our Women's division, I would argue there isn't anybody... I don't know. Certainly in my opinion, there isn't anybody that highlights their women as well as we do here in NXT," Michaels said. "Having said that, I just don't know what another Title would be, and sometimes I'm not sure what you really accomplish in that respect."

"So I think the fact that we highlight our women and have them in so many different storylines and have them so unbelievably distributed throughout the roster, I think is a huge success and something that we do very well. I guess to answer your question, I play with it. I go back and forth with it every now and then, but again, when everything is said and done, there's the television show on Tuesday that we have to put on, but we also, it's about developing talent down here and we have a lot of very, very young individuals, especially on our women's side now," Michaels said.

"With the draft and everything else, we lost a lot of our, again, what we would consider our veterans and a lot of leaders. And right now we have a very, very young women's locker room," Michaels said. "And so I think right now... And I would argue at one time, the Women's Championship was obviously the only Title that was ever there from the women's standpoint. But as much as I would love to do something like that, I would really want to have it thoroughly vetted out."

"I hope I'm not giving you a runaround BS answer. It is something I think about on a daily basis. I just don't know that I'm comfortable with what that is yet or have made that determination. And again, I also know that with having such young talent, are there going to be people that are prepared to carry on that role? I guess that's my answer for you. I think about it a lot, but I'm not ready to pull the trigger on something like that. I'm just very proud of what it is that we do here with our women in NXT, because I think they're, once again, the strongest women's division in all the country, Michaels said.

NXT Stand & Deliver Updated Results and Card:

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin (C) def. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) def. Dijak and Josh Briggs

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

