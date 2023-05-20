WWE's Tiffany Stratton Wanted a Rematch for NXT Women's Title Before Indi Hartwell Left for Monday Night Raw

WWE NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton is now part of the WWE 2K23 lineup, joining the roster as part of The Pretty Sweet DLC Pack alongside The OC's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Stratton is one of several major NXT superstars to make their way to the game for the first time, so it's impressive that her debut WWE 2K score is an 80. That actually brings her above the NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar recently had the chance to speak with Stratton about the rating and Hartwell, and while Stratton is happy with the rating, she does wish there had been a rematch with Hartwell for the Championship before Hartwell moved to Monday Night Raw.

When it was brought up that Stratton's score of 80 is better than Hartwell's score, Stratton looked at it as confirmation that fans liked her more than Hartwell, and now all she needs is a WWE Championship. "I mean obviously, it speaks for itself. The fans don't lie. Obviously, she was the Champion and I think she's still considered the Champion," Stratton said. "I feel like I should have had a rematch with her before she got called up so I could have been Champion, but I definitely feel like the fans like me better than her and I just feel like I need that Title now."

(Photo: WWE)

When asked how she felt about the tournament approach that WWE NXT went with for the new NXT Women's Champion, Stratton understands why they chose that method. However, while she understands giving others a chance to shine, Stratton also feels this will just highlight how ready she is for the spotlight.

"I mean they want to give all the girls their chances. I understand that, but I mean it's just more opportunities to show that I'm ready and I think it gives the other girls opportunities to show that they have the potential, but they will never compare to me. But yeah, I'm slowly making my way through and hopefully I'll be at Battleground," Stratton said.

Speaking of NXT Battleground, to make it to the Finals, Stratton will have to take down Roxanne Perez in the tournament semifinals next week. While they've both been around the Title picture for a while, they actually haven't faced each other one on one since earlier on in Stratton's NXT tenure. For that reason, this match is likely to be far different from their previous one.

"So the last time Roxanne and I fought each other was in the Breakout Tournament. I would say that was about three or four months into my career. So back then, I was considered a newbie and she was this girl that came in that was a very hard worker. She's an underdog. She definitely holds her own. Back then, I was still just getting to know wrestling and what I would do in situations. I feel like I have really grown as a wrestler now and I think she is going to give me a run for my money, but it's going to be a close one, I feel like. Roxanne is an underdog and I feel like I'm ready and I feel like it's my time. It's Tiffy time," Stratton said.

(Photo: WWE)

Hartwell would reveal that due to being drafted to Monday Night Raw she would be vacating the NXT Women's Championship, and a tournament would be held to decide who the new Champion is. Since then the first round has been completed, with Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Kiana James, and Fallon Henley all participating and being eliminated. Stratton, Perez, Lyra Valkyria, and Cora Jade all moved on and will face each other in the semifinals. Then the winners of those matches will face each other at NXT Battleground for the NXT Women's Championship.

Do you think Stratton and Hartwell should have had a rematch for the Title before it was vacated? Let us know in the comments, or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!