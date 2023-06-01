WWE's Tiffany Stratton Would Love NXT to Introduce Second Women's Title

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton hit a new career milestone when she defeated Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground to become the new NXT Women's Champion, and she is already lining up her first Title challenger. With the NXT Women's Championship spoken for, there's not really another Title up for grabs in the Women's Division, as the Women's Tag Team Championships are currently being held by Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who now reside on SmackDown. ComicBook.com's Matthew Aguilar had the chance to speak to Stratton about the possibility of a second Women's Championship for the Division, akin to the Men's North American Championship, and Stratton is all for it.

"I think that would be awesome. I feel like we have so many women in NXT, and so many awesome great women, and I feel like it's hard when we're all going for the same thing, Stratton said. "I feel like there can only be so many people going for the NXT Women's Championship. I think another Title would be amazing."

A whole new wave of talent has started to make an impact in NXT's Women's Division, and even more are looking to make their own impact down the line. "I feel like, even in the PC, we have so many girls that are coming up that could be put on TV within the next year or so, and I feel like it would open up a lot of TV time for them," Stratton said.

During a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes had only great things to say about all the new roster additions, including the newest wave of PC talent and the NXT UK superstars who have jumped into the mix, many of which were spotlighted at NXT Battleground.

"Now seeing all the newer talent come in and just get it so quickly and fall right in place and help the machine move and continue to move, and having the guys from the UK come and they're just fantastic, fantastic talents and they gel with everybody and they elevate everybody," Hayes said. "The roster feels very strong. I don't think there's very many holes in NXT right now. "

"Obviously you have experience and then you have people learning, but that's part of the show. You have to adjust. You are going to see bangers and you're going to see people having their third and fourth matches and then people trying to get promo work and things like that. So it is like a variety show in a lot of ways, but I think we have a very strong core NXT roster and attitude going on right now here," Hayes said.

