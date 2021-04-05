WWE NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card and Betting Odds for Night One

✖

WWE's NXT brand begins its biggest show of 2021 this coming Wednesday in NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and we've got the full rundown on what time it starts, how you can watch it and the full card for Night One of the event. The show will mark NXT's final night on Wednesdays, airing at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. There will also be a simulcast on the Peacock streaming service here in the United States and the WWE Network for fans in other countries.

The first night will be headlined by Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship. Shirai has been one of the brand's most dominant champions in recent memory, winning the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House against both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley and successfully defending it against Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae (twice), Ripley, Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. But her 300+ day reign could be be ended by the dominant Gonzalez, who kicked off the year by beating Ripley in her final match on the brand before winning the 2021 Women's Dusty Cup (and subsequently the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships) alongside Kai.

The show is also guaranteed to crown new tag team champions as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch were forced to relinquish the titles due to the latter suffering a separated shoulder. Dusty Cup winners MSK will face the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma for the vacated belts.

The final title match of the night will see NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter — who has the longest reign of any current champion in WWE at a whopping 730+ days — take on former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. The "Ring General" returned to the United States after Ciampa began feuding with Imperium once the faction tried to recruit Timothy Thatcher.

Finally, six men will battle in a Gauntlet Eliminator Match for a shot at Johnny Gargano's NXT North American Championship. The rules are as follows:

Check out the full card for the show, as well as the latest betting odds for each match: