NXT TakeOver: Oddsmakers Expect Multiple Title Changes at Stand & Deliver

NXT will host its first two-day TakeOver event in NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this coming Wednesday and Thursday. Between the two nights fans will see new tag team champions be crowned, a unification match between the two Cruiserweight titles and five standard championship matches, headlined by NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez.

Betting lines for the show have made their way online for the show, and it looks like the oddsmakers expect a few titles to change hands before all is said and done. Here are the latest lines via WrestlingNews.co.

Night One (on USA Network and Peacock)

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai (+160) vs. Raquel Gonzalez (-230)

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter (-625) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (+350)

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK (-250) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (+190) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (+750)

Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes (+167) vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (-250 for the field) (Gauntlet Eliminator)

Pete Dunne (-230) vs. Kushida (+160)

Night Two (Peacock)

NXT Championship: Finn Balor (+200) vs. Karrion Kross (-296)

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin (-118) vs. Santos Escobar (-118)

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (-150) vs. The Way (+108)

Adam Cole (-175) vs. Kyle O'Reilly (-250) (Unsanctioned Match)

At first glance, the biggest takeaways are that both Balor and Shirai are expected to drop their respective championships in the two main events. Kross initially won the NXT title back at NXT TakeOver XXX last summer, but had to relinquish the title a mere four days later after suffering a separated shoulder. He returned late in the year and feuded with Damian Priest and Santos Escobar before turning his attention back to the title.

"He's gone through virtually every single major name in NXT," Kross said of Balor's title reign during an interview with FOX Sports back in February. "He's had killer matches. And that's what this company is all about. When someone is not able to carry the ball for one reason or another, we've got the best guys in the world ready to step up, and he did that. If the situation were reversed, I would have done it as well, and I'm looking forward to eventually stepping into the ring to compete with him."