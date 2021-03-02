Photo: NXT Star Confirms Their Injury is Real

✖

WWE announced late last week that the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. MSK would be delayed due to Wes Lee suffering from a broken hand. In storyline, the injury came last week when the Grizzled Young Veterans attacked MSK backstage and Zack Gibson smashed Lee's hand with a steel chair. In reality, the injury reportedly came during MSK's match with GYV back at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Lee shared some x-rays of his hand over the weekend, showing where the break happened.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer explained on Monday's Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE ran the GYV angle to explain the real-life injury.

"Wes Lee did have a broken hand," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "He got it in the tag team match with the Grizzled Young Veterans on the TakeOver show on one of his dives. That's why there's no tag team title match with Lorcan and Burch against MSK. That was originally scheduled for Wednesday's show because he's hurt. The injury angle that they did on TV last week was to cover up for a real injury."

Kacy Catanzaro also popped up on the latest injury report after being attacked on NXT, though Meltzer couldn't confirm whether or not she's actually injured.

This week's NXT will see the continuation of Adam Cole's heel turn and destruction of the Undisputed Era as well as a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.