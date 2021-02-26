Multiple NXT Stars Injured, Championship Match Postponed

✖

WWE's Matt Camp released his latest injury report for the NXT roster this week, announcing that four wrestlers are dealing with injuries following this week's episode. It was already confirmed during the show that Kyle O'Reilly would be out four-to-six weeks due to the Brainbuster on the steel steps he took from Adam Cole last week, but Camp also revealed that MSK's Wes Lee suffered a broken hand after Zack Gibson smashed it with a chair backstage. This means the tag title match MSK earned by winning this year's Dusty Cup will be postponed.

Kacy Catanzaro was placed on the report with an unconfirmed leg injury following her match with Xia Li, and Leon Ruff is dealing with a neck and back injury following a sneak attack by Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

It's worth noting that these injury reports are often for storyline purposes, though legitimate injuries are often sprinkled in to write wrestlers off television.

Those dastardly Grizzled Young Veterans made quite the statement on #WWENXT!

Fans inside the Capitol Wrestling Center thought the lines between kayfabe and real life were being blurred last week when O'Reilly sold the Brainbuster so hard that fans at ringside thought he was having a seizure. This was quickly confirmed as false, and O'Reilly (still in character) released a statement the following day.

"Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World," O'Reilly wrote. "I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold."

NXT has confirmed next week's show will feature Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez, the winners of the Women's Dusty Cup, will challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Stay tuned for full coverage of NXT this Wednesday night!