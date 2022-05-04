WWE NXT's Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons Defeat Lash Legend and SmackDown's Natalya at Spring Breakin

✖

Next up on Spring Breakin was a tag match between WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya and Lash Legend vs Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons, and Jade and Legend started things off. Legend knocked Jade down and then threw her across the ring, but Jade got out of the way and connected with a few punches before sending Legend reeling with a big move and a running knee. Legend was able to tag in Natalya, who promptly came in and chopped Jade, and then she picked her up only to get countered into a roll-up and then another two roll-ups but Natalya kicked out of all three.

Jade tagged in Lyons and had control of Natalya, and they knocked Natalya down and Lyons went for a cover but Natalya kicked out. Natalya punched Lyons in the stomach and locked in a hold but Lyons reversed it. Natalya taunted a bit after escaping and then they traded counters again.

Natalya got control again after some punches and then Legend tagged in and she traded punches with Lyons before going for a suplex. Legend got back up quickly but then ran into a boot from Lyons, but Legend then clotheslined her over the ropes to the floor below. Legend was able to get back in the ring and Lyons tagged Jade in, but the numbers game was hurting, as Natalya would interfere just enough to distract Jade and give Legend the upper hand. Natalya tagged in and they stomped Jade in the corner, and then Natalya stomped her more before hitting punches and kicks to the stomach.

Legend tagged in and kept the attack pressed on Jade and hitting more punches and kicks in the corner. Natalya tagged back in and had Jade up on her shoulders, putting pressure on Jade's back, and then she knocked Lyons down to keep her from tagging in. Natalya kept the hits coming on Jade and tagged Legend back in, who had Jade in the corner and rushed in with a forearm. Knee strikes followed and Natalya tagged in once again, delivering a nasty suplex. She then walked on Jade and taunted but Jade rolled her up for a pin attempt.

Natalya kicked out and cut off a tag attempt, locking in a hold on Jade. Jade flipped Natalya around and dove towards Lyons but Natalya caught her and dragged her back in their corner. Legend tagged in and charged in towards Jade but she dodged it and started crawling towards Lyons. Natalya caught her and went for the Sharpshooter but Jade countered and tagged Lyons in. Lyons hit some big kicks on Natalya and then she knocked Legend off the ring. Lyons and Natalya traded covers but both kicked out. Then Lyons hit an awesome neck breaker but Natalya kicked out of the pin attempt. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but she got away. Legend tagged in and hit a dropkick and then delivered knees to Lyons' back.

Legend then threw punches on Lyons but Lyons reversed into a cover attempt. Natalya went to break it up with a kick but hit Lyons instead. She pleaded her case with Legend and after Lyons sent her to the floor Lyons slammed Legend. Then Jade tagged in and slammed into Legend, and that would be for the pin and the win.

