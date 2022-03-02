WWE NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker Deliver a Beatdown to Raw Superstars

Tonight’s episode of NXT kicked off with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa taking on Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, and early on it was Ziggler and Roode in control. Ziggler tried to keep the Champion disoriented and then Roode tagged in and continued to work on Breakker’s hand and midsection while keeping him isolated from Ciampa. Then the crowd started chanting “you don’t go here” and other chants against Raw, but Ziggler kept working on Breakker’s back and neck, and that was followed by a huge slam by Roode. Roode went up top and came down with an elbow into a pin but Breakker kicked out.

The crowd started chanting “We want Ciampa” but Ziggler wasn’t letting it happen, attacking Breakker’s leg and hobbling him in the corner, but he dodged Ziggler’s attack and charged into Roode, buying him some time to crawl towards Ciampa.

He got the tag and Ciampa went to work, charging at Roode and then Ziggler and then double clotheslining them and knocking them down. Ciampa then went for the Fairytale Ending but Roode pushed him back. Ciampa knocked Ziggler off the ring but Roode hit a Spinebuster, though Ciampa kicked out.

Roode and Ziggler knocked Ciampa down and kept him down on the side of the ring, but Ciampa came back with some punches before getting knocked back down in the corner. Ziggler tagged in and tried to keep Ciampa grounded with some holds, but Ciampa countered by launching Ziggler up and over the ropes to the ground below.

Ciampa crawled towards Breakker but then Roode crawled around the ring and pulled Breakker off the apron and threw him over the barricade. Then Ziggler got back in and Roode and Ziggler teamed up to send Ciampa hard to the mat but he kicked out of the pin by Roode.

Ciampa then stunned Roode with a massive knee to the face, and Breakker was now back on his feet. Ciampa crawled towards him but Ziggler tagged in first, though Ciampa kicked him and tagged in Breakker, who ran through Ziggler and hit a suppler and then another on Roode. Breakker slammed into Ziggler with a stiff forearm and then charged forward into a superkick. Breakker then retaliated with a charge and then he tagged in Ciampa. Ciampa then launched off the turnbuckle with a bulldog and went for the pin, but Roode intervened to squash it.

Breakker charged towards Roode but he missed, though Ciampa then slammed Roode. Ziggler knocked over Ciampa but Ciampa got the last laugh with a Fairytale Ending and that would be what Ciampa needed for the win.

