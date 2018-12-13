WWE: The Rock Reveals New Paige Movie ‘Fighting With My Family’ Poster

Paige’s story of becoming a WWE Superstar is hitting the big screen in Fighting With My Family, and The Rock just debuted a brand new poster for the anticipated film.

The new poster features Paige front and center, played by Florence Pugh, flanked by her family and The Rock, who will be playing himself in the project. From left to right is Nick Frost (Ricky Knight), Lena Headey (Julia Knight), Pugh, The Rock, and Jack Lowden (Zak Knight), and you can check out the full poster in the image below.

“New poster for our lil’ crazy comedy based on the true story of @WWE’s @RealPaigeWWE & her wrestling family. Honor for me to play a small part in Paige’s career defining moment, as well as bringing her family’s story to the big screen. #FightingWithMyFamily @SevenBucksProd”

As seen in the trailer for the film, the story will revolve around Paige (real name Saraya) and Zak’s early days as they attempted to break into the wrestling industry, and all the family drama and comedy that ensues as a result.

This project all kicked off after The Rock watched a documentary about the Knight family, and saw big-screen potential in their story.

“Back in 2012, I was in my hotel room in London and stumbled across a documentary on a local UK channel,” Johnson said in the announcement press release. “Not only was I intrigued by this loving and wild family, but I also felt it’s the kind of narrative that would make an amazing movie. The Knights’ journey is a universal one that all families are familiar with. I relate to Saraya (Paige) and her wrestling family on such a personal level and it means so much that I can help tell their story.”

You can find the official description for Fighting With My Family below.

“Film follows the story of reformed gangster and former wrestler Ricky, his wife Julia, daughter Saraya and son Zak who make a living performing in tiny venues across the country. Ricky and Julia want a better life for their children and when brother and sister get the chance to audition for the WWE, it seems the family dream is coming true and all their troubles will be solved. However, Saraya and Zak are about to learn that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible as athletes and siblings.”

Fighting With My Family hits theaters on February 14th, 2019.