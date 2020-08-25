Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Universal Championship Match Booked for WWE Payback

Roman Reigns made his surprise return to WWE programming on Sunday night, attacking both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after the WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. It doesn't look like WWE will waste any time putting Reigns back in the championship picture, as a No Holds Barred Universal Championship Triple Threat Match has been booked between Reigns, The Fiend and Strowman has been booked for this Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

So far the only other matches confirmed for the show are United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks and Bayley in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

Reigns was originally booked to face Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania 36, but he chose to step away from WWE programming due to the coronavirus pandemic. Strowman jumped in as his replacement and won the title.

This story is developing...

