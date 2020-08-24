Roman Reigns Crashes WWE SummerSlam, Attacks Both The Fiend and Braun Strowman

✖

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, but he didn't have much time to celebrate. The moment the man made his way back to his feet, Roman Reigns suddenly appeared in the ring and delivered a thunderous Spear. He then pulled a steel chair out from ringside and started blasting Strowman repeatedly in the back, screaming "I made you! You aren't a monster without me!" He then rolled back into the ring, speared Wyatt again and held up the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns has not been on WWE television since mid-March, as he willingly stepped away from WWE once the coronavirus pandemic started. Reigns' absence caused WWE to scrap the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 between him and Goldberg. Strowman stepped in as his replacement and defeated the WWE Hall of Famer.

Reigns then stated in numerous interviews why he chose to step away.

"The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about," Reigns told The Hundu. "The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

"But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company just since I was a little boy," he added. "That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them."

Check out the full results for SummerSlam below:

United States Championship: Apollo Crews def. MVP

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Asuka

Raw Women's Championship: The Street Profits def. Andrade and Angel Garza

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka def. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns returns from absence

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.