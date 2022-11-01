New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.

With both women down at ringside, Bliss had the opening to hit Twisted Bliss on Kai and pick up the win. The victory ties the pair with Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross (Bliss' former partner) as the only women to hold the tag titles on three separate occasions. Asuka is the only woman among those four to have done it with three separate partners (Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane).

This story is developing...