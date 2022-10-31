WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 31): Roman Reigns, Lesnar vs. Lashley, Halloween-Themed Street Fight

Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and will serve as the go-home show for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on top of being a special Halloween-themed episode. On top of some major appearances, the show will look to get in on the holiday spirit with a Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis, so expect various spots involving candy and pumpkins. The only other match confirmed right now is a non-title bout between Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross, playing off what happened in last week's main event.

That show ended with Cross, having shed her Nikki A.S.H. persona, attacking both Belair and Bayley. It's unclear if Cross has reverted back to her NXT persona or if she has developed into something new, but more will likely be revealed tonight.

Roman Reigns Appears on WWE Raw to Address Logan Paul

"The Tribal Chief" will make a rare appearance on "The Red Brand" to send "one final message" to Logan Paul ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. While Reigns has brushed off Paul as an illegitimate threat to his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, Paul has continued to talk a big game in interviews.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for a title in my third match. That's ridiculous and I acknowledge that but I don't acknowledge the Tribal Chief and I'm going to f— him up in Saudi Arabia," Paul told the TimboSugarShow this week.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar II

"The All Mighty" and "The Beast" will finally get their one-on-one rematch at Crown Jewel on Saturday and are scheduled to meet face-to-face during Raw. Lashley won their first encounter thanks to heavy interference from Reigns back at the Royal Rumble, but any plans for an immediate rematch were scrapped when Lashley suffered an injury while Lesnar and Reigns' WrestleMania 38 program ramped up. But Lesnar finally got some revenge on the Oct. 10 episode of Raw, attacking Lashley and damaging his arm in a kimura lock.

Said injury wound up costing Lashley his United States Championship against Seth Rollins later that night, but Lashley got some revenge the following week with a one-sided beating on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. What do you expect to happen between the two tonight? Let us know in the comments!