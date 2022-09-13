Massive WWE United States Championship Match Booked for Sept. 19 WWE Raw

The WWE United States Championship has been elevated to new heights ever since Triple H took over WWE Creative. In the weeks since successfully defending the title at SummerSlam in dominant fashion, Bobby Lashley has become a fighting champion — successfully retaining against Tommaso Ciampa, AJ Styles and The Miz (in a Steel Cage) on episodes of Raw. But the stakes will be raised next week as "The All Mighty" will defend his title against Seth Rollins.

"The Visionary" once again got the better of Matt Riddle earlier in the night, denying him a shot at a rematch before costing him a match against Finn Balor and nailing him with a Curb Stomp. Rollins then tried to claim he was the face of Raw in a backstage promo only to be interrupted by Lashley. Rollins said that all the MMA fighters were alike in that they didn't think before they acted, then agreed to a title match on the Sept. 19 episode of Raw.

Sounds like @WWERollins finally gets his championship match next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/AuGHl4FTMC — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022

Lashley's third reign as US Champion started by beating Austin Theory and has already eclipsed 70 days. Rollins' lone reign with the US title began at the 2015 SummerSlam pay-per-view when he defeated John Cena in a winner take all match with the WWE Championship on the line as well. Cena won the title back a month later at Night of Champions. If he wins, Rollins will become a Grand Slam Champion for the second time, joining The Miz as the only two wrestlers to ever accomplish it. His impressive list of accomplishments includes two reigns as WWE Champion, two as Universal Champion, two Intercontinental Championship reigns and six tag team title reigns.

Rollins recently gave an interview with the Out of Character Podcast and talked about the difference of working with Vince McMahon and Triple H as a booker — "I trusted Vince, but to have a breath of fresh air is really good," Rollins said. "With Vince, it was a double-edged sword: You knew exactly who to go to, and there was security in that ... If you got a yes from him, nothing else beneath that mattered. On the other side of that, he was very all over the place. That was part of his genius, but it was also very stressful."

"He's just starting the chess board with all of his pieces messed up," he later added. "Right now he's just getting all his pieces in place, and then we'll start marching ... It's a wild changeover and super-abrupt, which put all of us on our back foot, Triple H included. But I'm very excited to see what the future looks like in three to six months ... That's not a knock on Vince. It's just, new is exciting ... It's like stepping into a parallel universe."