WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 24): Bayley Gets One More Shot at Bianca Belair, Bullet Club

This week's Monday Night Raw takes place in Charlotte, NC and will continue the build for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5. The big match that's being advertised for the show is Bianca Belair in another match against Bayley, though there's no indication from WWE that it's for the Raw Women's Championship. Bayley scored a pinfall victory over Belair at Clash at the Castle in a six-women tag team match, only to lose at Ladder Match at Extreme Rules when "The EST" was able to overcome interference from Damage CTRL.

Bayley posted a long statement about the match on his Instagram — "We've been through a lot together in these last couple of years and it's been a journey. It's been fun, annoying, tiresome, distracting, motivating, and some more annoying. I've watched you grow from this young hopeful into a main eventer in what seemed almost overnight. But I know that wasn't easy, because the lifestyle of a pro wrestler is far from easy. I've seen how dedicated you are to this company, I've seen you go out of your way for fans, I've seen you not go home for weeks just to make the shows, I've seen you all over the country making appearances to make sure @wwe is represented the right way. And for that, I thank you. But just know that all of those things are the EXACT reason I need to beat you tonight. Nobody loves this company or business more than I do and I should be the one waving that WWE flag around the world, not you!!! This s— runs through my blood and I guarantee you have no idea what that feels like or how it fuels me. So tonight when I beat you Bianca, it is the beginning of the end for you.

Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson on WWE Raw

Another match confirmed for the show is Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson, continuing the feud between The Judgement Day and The OC leading up to their six-man tag match in Saudi Arabia. Fans online were quick to recognize that this is somewhat of a Bulley Club reunion as Balor and Anderson were two of the original members when the popular faction was founded in New Japan in 2013.

While Anderson and Luke Gallows are back under the WWE banner, their status with New Japan is still somewhat up in the air. Anderson is still the current NEVER Openweight Champion for the promotion and the two reportedly agreed to keep working with the company until next January.