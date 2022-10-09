WWE Extreme Rules: Bianca Belair Retains Her Raw Women's Championship in a Ladder Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley on Saturday night in a Ladder Match at WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. "The EST" pulled off the win by hitting "The Role Model" with a KOD on a piece of broken ladder, then climbed up to retrieve her title.

The two were in a feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship for a few months back in 2021, with Belair successfully defending against "The Role Model" at WrestleMania Backlash and inside Hell in a Cell. The two were originally scheduled to meet one more time in an "I Quit" Match at that year's Money in the Bank, only for Bayley to suffer an ACL tear. She finally returned at this year's SummerSlam to confront Belair (now the Raw Women's Champion) alongside her new faction Damage CTRL. The group beat Beliar, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a six-women tag team match at Clash at the Castle, with Bayely pinning "The EST."

That group wound up playing a pivotal role in the match. Bayley attempted to use a piece of her knee brace to attack Belair midway through the match, only for Belair to hit her a KOD. She climbed the ladder to try and grab the title, only for Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to interfere. Belair hit both women with a KOD simultaneously, but it gave Bayley enough time to recover.

You just knew #DamageCTRL was going to have a say in this match but @BiancaBelairWWE is the EST for a reason!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/JJDGxB4gKq — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022

Bayley looked to have the match won when she pinned Belair underneath a ladder as she climbed up to try and grab the title. But Belair managed to use her impressive strength to push the entire ladder, sending Bayley crashing to the canvas. That would set up the final sequence and Belair's win.

This story is developing...