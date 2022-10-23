New Japan Posts a Statement Regarding Karl Anderson's Double Booking With WWE

The Karl Anderson/WWE/New Japan situation remains unresolved, and the president of NJPW isn't backing down. For those who missed it, both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made their surprise return to the WWE on the Oct. 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. This came as a shock, not only because of the disparaging comments the pair made about WWE after being released in 2020 but because Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan and the pair reportedly agreed to work with New Japan up through Wrestle Kingdom next January prior to signing with WWE.

It was initially reported that the two would wrestle for New Japan to fulfill their dates while also appearing on WWE programming. But then things hit a snag when The OC challenged The Judgement Day to a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5. Anderson was already booked to defend his title against Hikuleo that same day at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka and it'd be impossible for him to appear at both. Anderson and Gallows released a response stating he wouldn't be in Osaka, claiming New Japan never cleared the match with him.

Karl Anderson's Statement on the WWE/New Japan Issue

"New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I love what you've done for the Good Brothers through these years. I am the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all time," Anderson said in The Good Brothers' announcement video. "I only work when the lights are bright. November 5, we're not coming. We'll come on our time. The Machine Gun will tell you when I'm coming to defend my championship."

However, Tokyo Sports then reported that NJPW President Takami Ohbari was "angry" about the situation. He then posted his own statement on Friday, indicating he was still expecting Anderson to wrestle the match.

New Japan President Expects Karl Anderson to Miss WWE Crown Jewel

"We are doing all we can to ensure every signed match in Osaka on November 5 happens as promised. We expect all wrestlers, especially champions, to honor their advertised commitments. #njautumn," Ohbari tweeted.

How do you think this ends? Will Anderson be written out of Crown Jewel with an "injury" so he can make the other show? Or will WWE simply ignore the request and force New Japan to change plans? Stay tuned for more updates.