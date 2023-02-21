WWE Raw: Sami Zayn Tries and Fails to Reunite With Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn opened this week's Monday Night Raw with an emotional promo as he reflected on the main event of Elimination Chamber and the multiple ovations he's received from the Canadian crowds in both Montreal and Ontario. He admitted he felt some guilt for coming up short against Roman Reigns, but said his story is still going and that it's entering the final chapter. He then asked for Kevin Owens to join him in the ring.

KO obliged, but said he didn't run out at Elimination Chamber to help Sami. He said he did it for Zayn's family, so they wouldn't have to watch The Bloodline mercilessly beat him down as they did to Owens a month prior. He said he's just fine continuing the fight against The Bloodline by himself and advised Zayn "just ask your buddy Jey (Uso)." Zayn was then attacked as he made his way backstage by Baron Corbin, kicking off a match. Zayn won with a Helluva Kick.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

This story is developing...