Watch: Samoa Joe Knocks out Kofi Kingston on WWE Raw

It looks like Kofi Kingston has a new challenger for his WWE Championship.

Just one day removed from his title defense against Dolph Ziggler inside a Steel Cage at Stomping Grounds, Kingston was booked to take on Sami Zayn in a match on Monday Night Raw. The champ was victorious, but then was challenged by Kevin Owens to step back into the ring for yet another match. Kingston obliged and won via count out after nailing Owens with an SOS on the entrance ramp.

Keep putting challengers in front of @TrueKofi and the champ will keep knocking ’em all down! pic.twitter.com/8tSJGDcXki — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 25, 2019

But Kingston’s night wasn’t over. As he celebrated at the top of the ramp, Samoa Joe ran out and jumped Kingston from behind, tossing him into the LED screen. A group of referees tried to help Kingston to his feet, but then Joe ran out again and locked him in the Coquina Clutch, knocking the champion out cold.

Since beating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Kingston has successfully defended the title on pay-per-view against Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler (twice). Meanwhile, Joe has not won a televised match since beating Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, including a loss at Stomping Grounds on Sunday night against Ricochet that caused him to lose the United States Championship.

In a recent interview with WrestlingAc.com, Kingston spoke about all of the potential challengers he wants to face from both the main roster and NXT.

“There’s too much talent [on NXT]! Adam Cole is awesome, Johnny Gargano is awesome, Roderick Strong is awesome, and I can’t mention names because I’ll leave names out!” Kingston said. “Tyler Breeze, too, is amazing. You know there’s way too much talent for me to pick [who I want to face most]. It’s the same situation, where I’m hoping all of those guys make it up to the roster at some point in time.”

“I want to to go up against everybody! That’s why you saw me on RAW telling Brock Lesnar to cash in his briefcase on me,” he added. “A lot of people say, ‘Don’t do that because whoever Brock cashes the briefcase in on, he’s automatically going to win!’ I want to be the best WWE Champion that I can possibly be and the only way I can do that is by beating the best, so, I will not shy away from Brock Lesnar!”

