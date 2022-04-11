One of WWE NXT’s Biggest Names Has Reportedly Been Called Up to the WWE Raw Roster

Tommaso Ciampa has officially been called up to WWE’s Monday Night Raw roster, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Ciampa last competed at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend and was on the losing end of a match with Tony D’Angelo, but was embraced by a returning Triple H and he said farewell to the crowd. Ciampa, a two-time NXT Champion, first arrived in WWE as one-half of the DIY tag team in late 2015. His partnership and feud with Johnny Gargano from 2015 to 2021 resulted in some of the brand’s best matches and memorable storylines.

The report notes that Ciampa is in Detroit tonight for Raw, but it’s not confirmed whether or not he’ll compete on the show. It was previously reported that Ciampa was being considered to join Edge’s new faction alongside Rhea Ripley (who is already teasing a heel turn) and Damian Priest.

Ciampa won the NXT Championship for the second time in his career last September on the first night of the NXT 2.0 reboot. At the time he spoke with ComicBook about being positioned as the face of the brand for a new era. He would go on to drop the title to Bron Breakker at the start of 2022.

“I’ll tell you, man, it’s a responsibility that you take very seriously. I think you’d be hard press to find someone more passionate about this brand than myself,” Ciampa said. “I’ve said it before in interviews, I’ve said it on screen, and it’s one of the things that carries over so well because it’s so true to my core. But I genuinely feel like Tommaso Ciampa is, was, and forever will be Mr. NXT. It’s something that I hold near and dear to my heart. And I also think that there’s no better representation of this brand currently or that NXT title. I mean, the NXT title’s always special, but the second you put it with Tommaso Ciampa, it becomes gold. It just takes it to a different level. And I think that’s something that I look forward to more so than anything is to raising that title and making it the most prestigious title in sports entertainment again because I feel like we did that in 2018, and I just think it’s only a matter of time until that happens again.”