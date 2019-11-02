Watch WWE’s Renee Young Take a Boot to the Face During NXT Invasion on SmackDown

WWE fans got some big surprises tonight, as some travel issues led to half of the SmackDown roster being unable to make it to the show. That left some room for Triple H to make his presence felt on SmackDown, and he brought some of the brightest stars from NXT with him to the arena. The result was a hard-hitting and action-packed episode of SmackDown, as NXT stars invaded just about every match throughout the night. One of the more memorable encounters happened when Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley ended up taking on Fire and Desire, and that’s when Renee Young took an unexpected boot to the face.

After the two walked down the entrance ramp Ripley ended up taking on Mandy Rose in the ring, while Nox went after Sonya Deville. Nox and Deville ended up outside the ring, and Nox went to launch Deville into the announce table. As you can see in the video below, Deville didn’t just go into the announce table, but she went soaring over it, and that’s when her boot hit Young smack in the face.

As you can see, Young took it a like a champ and never stopped commentating on the match, though she did say at one point that she might have a broken nose because of the hit.

Jon Moxley would be proud of Renne Young for taking that boot to the face like a champ. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e1Kyp04M6k — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) November 2, 2019

As the caption with the video below states, we’re pretty sure Jon Moxley would be proud, and you can check out the whole thing above.

Ripley and Nox were just two of the stars that showed up on SmackDown, as Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Adam Cole, Bianca Belair, Tommaso Ciampa, and Shayna Baszler all showed up at one point or another. Baszler ended up dishing out some punishment to Sasha Banks and Bayley, while Ciampa beat The Miz and Cole beat Daniel Bryan to retain the NXT Championship.

It was a wild night, and it made for one of the best episodes of SmackDown in a while. Here’s hoping more people will tune into NXT as a result.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!