Rob Gronkowski Announced For WWE SmackDown Next Week

Earlier this week, it was revealed during WWE Backstage that Rob Gronkowski was close to signing with WWE. This week during SmackDown, it was confirmed that it is indeed the case, and they announced Gronk for a future edition of the show.

Michael Cole addressed the rumors and report from Tuesday night before bringing in Mojo Rawley, calling him Gronkowski’s best friend. Previously, Gronkowski and Rawley shared a WrestleMania moment during an Andre The Giant Battle Royal back in 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rawley confirmed that the rumors about Gronkowski are true and revealed that he would be on SmackDown next week. Check out the footage below.

Are you excited to see the future NFL Hall of Famer in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and AEW.