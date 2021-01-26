Rod McMahon, Brother of WWE's Vince McMahon, Dies at 77

✖

Roderick "Rod" McMahon III, brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, died at the age of 77 on Jan. 20. News of his passing did not break until Monday when his obituary was posted on Legacy.com. Unlike Vince, his father Vince Sr. and grandfather Jess McMahon, Rod was not involved in the professional wrestling business. Instead, he enlisted in the United States Air Force before launching North American Metals Inc. in 1987 with his wife, Jamice.

"Our beloved husband, father and son, Roderick 'Rod' James McMahon of Willis, TX passed away January 20, 2021. He was born in Long Island, NY on October 12, 1943," the obituary read. "Rod graduated from Havlock High School in North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Business degree from Memphis State University. He joined the US Air Force and while stationed at Ramstein AFB Germany, he met his future wife Jamice Gaygan McMahon. They were married on November 11, 1967.

"In 1987, Rod and Jamice founded North American Metals Inc.; a family venture that continues to thrive to this day. It was one of his many passions in life," it continued. "The foundation of which centered around relationship building that encompassed employees and customers first, and equally as important, vendors and competitor/colleagues. He was a leader, a mentor, a counselor, and most importantly a friend to all. Rod carried through his personal and business life an open-door policy to all that knocked on it. A kind and most generous soul; a character that one could only hope to emulate. Rod loved life, his other passions included his family, friends, shooting sports, all things dogs, and his enduring and fervent support of local law enforcement. Rod never met a stranger and was first to lend a hand to ANYONE in need."

Rod is survived by his mother, Victoria Askew, his wife Jamice, his sons Rome and Troy, their wives and his six grandchildren.

ComicBook.com extends its condolences to the McMahon family for their loss.