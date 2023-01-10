Updated List of WWE Royal Rumble Entrants Revealed

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 begins in just under three weeks. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is gearing up both Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown for WWE Royal Rumble, the late-January premium live event that begins to shape the Showcase of the Immortals. While rumblings of a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appearance remain nothing but a rumor, WWE has begun to lock in a couple of names for the big event. Two singles matches have already been confirmed, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Kevin Owens and LA Knight battling Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match.

Beyond those contests, WWE also has both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches themselves slated for the event. A bulk of both battle royals' entrants will likely be saved as surprises, but a couple of names have already been announced for the 30-person matches.

On the men's side, Former WWE Champions Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley are all slated to compete in the Royal Rumble. Joining them is WWE SmackDown star Ricochet and current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Looking at the women's match, former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and former Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be involved. Alongside them is Candice LeRae, a Monday Night Raw star who is entering her third Royal Rumble.

Of the announced entrants thus far, only one can claim to being a former Royal Rumble winner: Seth Rollins. Rollins won the 2019 men's match and went on to dethrone Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title three months later at WWE WrestleMania 35.

Ripley could add that feat to her résumé sooner than later. The Judgement Day member has some of the best betting odds to win the women's match, with only Becky Lynch favored over her.

The full list of men's and women's entrants as well as the announced matches can be seen below...

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, TBD

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, TBD

Undisputed WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Royal Rumble goes down on Saturday, January 28th and will stream live on Peacock.