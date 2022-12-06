WWE Royal Rumble: The Current Favorites to Win the 2023 Rumble Matches

WWE's Royal Rumble will officially kick off the company's 2023 pay-per-view schedule on Jan. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Los Angeles in April and rumors of some massive matches popping up throughout the past year, the Rumble could be a pivotal show for building up the two-night event. It will also be the first Rumble to be completely booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Vince McMahon's departure, which adds even more intrigue.

But even though the show is still nearly two months away, there's already plenty of speculation as to who will win the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. Online sportsbooks BetOnline and SkyBet have already released the betting odds for the Rumble and they paint a pretty solid picture of who is favorited heading into the event. You can see the Top 5 odds from both sports books below

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Betting Odds

Men's Rumble

Cody Rhodes: +100 (BetOnline), 11/10 (SkyBet)

Sami Zayn: +300 (BetOnline), 9/1 (SkyBet)

The Rock: +400 (BetOnline), 7/2 (SkyBet)

Seth Rollins: +1200 (BetOnline), 12/1 (SkyBet)

Austin Theory: +1400 (BetOnline), 16/1 (SkyBet)

Roman Reigns: +3000 (BetOnline), 8/1 (SkyBet)

Women's Rumble

Becky Lynch: +250 (BetOnline)

Rhea Ripley: +350 (BetOnline)

Charlotte Flair: +400 (BetOnline)

Bayley: +500 (BetOnline)

Raquel Rodriguez: +800 (BetOnline)

To no real surprise, a returning Cody Rhodes is favored by both sportsbooks to win the Men's Rumble match. Rhodes made it clear upon his return to the WWE that his only goal was to finally win the WWE Championship, but his run was abruptly sidetracked by a torn pec he suffered prior to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in June. The timetable for his return has consistently lined up with him competing in the Rumble, but there has always been the lingering question of how that fits in with the heavily-rumored dream match between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"The People's Champ" is in the top three on both websites and a return at the Rumble could be the easiest way to set up a match with "The Tribal Chief" at WrestleMania. However, it's still unknown if WWE wants the Reigns vs. Rock match to be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or if Levesque wants Reigns to drop the title on Night One (to somebody like Rhodes), then face Johnson on Night Two.

Things are a bit simpler when examining the Women's Rumble odds. Becky Lynch has been rumored for a match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania for a while Rhea Ripley is being pushed so strongly on Raw that many assume she'll challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Both matches could theoretically happen regardless of which of the two gets the Rumble win.

What do you think of these Royal Rumble betting odds? Do you agree with the oddsmakers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!